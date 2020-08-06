Wolf Administration recommends youth sports be postponed until January

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After the PIAA announced their decision last week to allow sports without spectators, the Wolf Administration is recommending that Pre-K-12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until January 1, 2021.

This is a joint recommendation by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education. The Wolf Administration made it clear that this is not an order or mandate.

The Wolf Administration says the recommendation concerns the following:

Applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports;

Includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages;

Continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis;

Does not apply to collegiate and professional sports;

Gathering limits remain unchanged – no more than 25 persons may gather indoors and 250 outdoors.

It is ultimately up to school administrators and locally elected school boards to make decisions on sports.

This release follows a Thursday morning press conference during which Governor Wolf seemed to recommend schools do not hold any type of sports until January 2021, after being asked for an update on current PIAA guidance.

“The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is gonna help that virus get us, and we ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So anytime we get together for any reason there is a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, recommendation is, we don’t do any sports until January 1st,” said Wolf.

Eyewitness News is working to get reaction from local school athletic directors and the PIAA.

