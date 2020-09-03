Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday moved to relax restrictions on spectators at some fall sporting events, though attendance might be impossible at high school volleyball and water polo, and difficult for football, because of statewide limits on mass gatherings.

The revised guidance says that “spectators may attend sporting events,” but they count toward the statewide gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

Spectators must wear masks, unless they’re outside and can consistently maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet (2 meters), the Wolf administration said.

Wolf has urged schools to cancel all youth sports until January to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports, voted last month to move forward with the fall season, rejecting the governor’s recommendation.

PIAA spokesperson Melissa Mertz said the organization is in “full support of spectators attending contests” but remains concern about the 25-person limit for indoor events, saying it negativity impacts girls volleyball and water polo.

Attendance at high school football games would be limited, too, though the PIAA said it’s likely that parents could go.

“Schools might have to be creative if they have large teams, bands and cheerleaders,” Mertz said.