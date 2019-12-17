Woman and 12-year-old grandson dead after house fire in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Farmington on Tuesday.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, 84-year-old Mary Button and her 12-year-old grandson, Conrad Button have died.

The call came in at 2:47 a.m. on Ellsworth Road. When firefighters arrived on scene the two story house was fully engulfed in flames and they were not able to get inside the home.

Bernard Button — Mary Button’s son and Conrad’s uncle — was also inside and was able to get out of the home. The three dogs that were home at the time have all been accounted for.

“Nothing left,” Henderson said of the home. “It was a two story, single resident house and basically some exterior walls and the chimney is all that’s left.”

Along with the house, several vehicles that were around the residence burned as well.

Conrad was a student in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District. Henderson said he had notified the district.

“Conrad was a beloved member of the middle school and this is an incredibly difficult time for all throughout the district and local community,” middle school Principal Dr. Darcy Smith said.

Conrad was a member of the choir, band, cub scouts and played sports.

The district has a crisis repose team and counseling services available throughout the upcoming days for those who needs it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“My investigators are working with county fire coordinator and the chief here from the Farmington Fire Department to try to determine the cause,” Henderson said.

