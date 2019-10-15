Woman charged in ‘Naples 85’ case now facing 6 more counts of animal cruelty

RICHMOND, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman who was charged with animal cruelty for having 85 dogs living in squalor at her home in Naples has been arrested again.

Officials with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office stopped Jane Justice at a CVS parking lot in Richmond Friday morning.

Deputies say they found six Cairn Terrier puppies inside her car, covered in urine and fleas.

Those dogs were taken and given treatment. Justice was charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

She was also previously the owner of the “Naples 85.” Those dogs received overwhelming support from the community to pay for their medical costs and most have them have since found new homes.