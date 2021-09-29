Woman dead, man in hospital after motorcycle hits tree

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Apalachin woman is dead after a motorcycle accident in Tioga County, N.Y. on Monday.

On September 27, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash on Montrose Turnpike in Owego.

During the investigation, police determined that a motorcycle with a driver and a passenger were traveling north on Montrose Turnpike. It then went off the west side of the road and hit a tree.

Philip Minckler, 57, was driving and was transported via ambulance to UHS Wilson Hospital.

The passenger, 62-year-old Christine Mohr of Apalachin was transported via helicopter to Robert Packer hospital. She later passed away around 11:57 p.m.

Police said the investigation into the crash in ongoing.

On September 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious

personal injury motor vehicle crash on Montrose Turnpike in the Town of Owego. During the

investigation, it was determined that a motorcycle with a driver and one passenger, was traveling

north on Montrose Turnpike and left the westerly side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver,

Philip A. Minckler, age 57 of Owego, was transported via ambulance to UHS Wilson Hospital. The

passenger, Christine A. Mohr, age 62 of Apalachin, was transported via helicopter to Robert

Packer Hospital. At approximately 11:57 PM on September 27, 2021, Christine Mohr passed

away at Robert Packer Hospital. The investigation is continuing.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of the TCSO Crash

Investigation Unit, Town of Owego EMS, Southside Fire Company, and Guthrie Air.