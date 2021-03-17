World-renown FDNY Emerald Society to play at funeral for Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — To honor the life of City of Watertown Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse, the world renown pipes and drum band, the FDNY Emerald Society, will be marching the streets of Clayton New York on March 19, prior to Peyton’s funeral services.

The New York City Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums is a nonprofit organization composed entirely of either retired, or active New York City Firefighters. They are known for playing through triumph and tragedy, today holding the honor of being the largest fire service pipe band.

Watertown City Firefighter Chris St. Joseph shared how this will honor the life of the fallen 21-year-old from LaFargeville.

“I think anyone in the fire service knows who they are,” stated St. Joseph. “They’re familiar with the look and they’re familiar with the sound. So to see them marching through Clayton is going to be hopefully a once in a lifetime thing that people will never forget.”

Morse passed away on March 12, nine days after suffering a medical emergency at the NEw York State Fire Academy.

St. Joseph shared how this loss has brought the community together.

“Even within this fire department, since the accident, he hasn’t been left alone,” shared St. Joseph. “There’s been a firefighter from at least one of the three departments, especially our department, has been by his side since the incident and they’re still by his side and they will be by his side up until Friday afternoon.”

Adding, “so to see that is pretty incredible. It’s a sign of respect he definitely deserves.”

The FDNY will play before the funeral service of Peyton Morse on Friday March 19 throughout the village of Clayton. Funeral Services are being held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m.

Those wishing to send flowers or donations have been directed to send them to the following:

Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association/Peyton Morse Fund

Watertown Savings Bank

111 Clinton Street, Watertown, NY 1601.

Or,

WFD Station 1/ Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Associations/ Peyton Morse in the memo link

224 South Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601.