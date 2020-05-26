WWI memorial in Pittsburgh vandalized on Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – Pittsburgh police are looking for whoever vandalized a military monument on Memorial Day weekend.

Police say the vandals targeted a World War I memorial at the city’s Doughboy Square on Sunday night or Monday morning.

The memorial was splashed with red paint and someone scrawled illegible messages on it.

“I almost feel like crying,” one Navy veteran told CNN affiliate WTAE. “As a veteran, this is the worst thing you could do on the worst possible day of all days.”

Police are now reviewing surveillance video from the area and making arrangements to have the memorial cleaned.

The city’s public safety director called it “incomprehensible” that someone would vandalized a military memorial at the time when the nation honors its fallen service members.