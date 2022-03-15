YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Yonkers man faces two felony hate crime charges after allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman March 11.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and Yonkers Police Department announced the arrest of 42-year-old Tammel Esco Monday. In graphic video released by the Yonkers Police Department, a man — believed to be Esco — is seen punching, stomping on and then spitting on the victim.

One police official called it one of the worst attacks he’s seen over his 30-year career.

Moments before the brutal attack, officials said Esco called the victim an “Asian b****.” The woman ignored the verbal harassment and entered the first door of her apartment building. While standing in the vestibule and attempting to enter the building, she’s seen on surveillance video being sucker punched in the head from behind.

Tammel Esco (Credit: Westchester County DA’s Office)

Police said Esco also lives in the building. He also has a lengthy criminal history, having been arrested 14 times previously.

According to police, Esco then punched the victim — who was on the ground — more than 125 times over the course of about two minutes. Before leaving the apartment, the attacker is seen stomping on the woman several times and then spitting on her.

The victim was transferred to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face, officials said. She is listed as being in stable condition and is recovering at the hospital.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said. “This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery.”

Esco was charged with hate crime counts of attempted murder and assault. He is due in court March 25, according to the district attorney’s office.