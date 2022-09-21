YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — A York resident was arrested for threatening to blow up the governor’s office, officials with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

On September 9 at around 4 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to Federal Road in the Town of York for the report of a threat made towards the governor’s office.

The investigation revealed that 41-year-old Lynn Cummings had been in contact with the Livingston County Court Clerk’s office. During their conversation, Cummings allegedly became upset and stated that he was going to blow up the governor’s office.

Cummings was arrested and charged with the felony making a terroristic threat. He was transported to the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment.

Cummings was released on his own recognizance. Officials said the District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail, and they the charges did not qualify for bail under the NYS Justice Reform Act.