Regional officials ask for more guidance from the governor, to reopen Tioga Down Casino Resort

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – As businesses are continuing to reopen, regional officials gather for a press conference to let New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo know they are more than ready to open.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort will remain temporarily closed to the public in compliance with Governor Cuomo’s recent statement that casinos and movie theaters in New York State remain closed. While the state government continues to review requirements for a safe reopen.

New York Senator Fred Akshar is telling Governor Cuomo the resort is more than entertainment, but the resources to surrounding communities, and a job to hundreds in the area.

I can think of nine hundred reasons why this casino and Vernon should be open, and that’s nine hundred people that rely on Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs as a place of employment. Those nine hundred people have families, they have children, they have people that they are taking care of, so really, this seems like an easy decision to make. Fred Akshar, New York State Senator

While the doors remain closed to the public, officials are concerned for the future of their local community and the adverse economic effects caused by the delay.

Only time will tell for many in the Southern Tier as they wait for the final verdict from the Governor’s office to reopen for business in the coming phases.