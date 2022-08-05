CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Southern Tier Central Regional Planning Board has made an announcement to non-profits and local governments in regards to grant funding.

New changes have been made for this year’s grants regarding how much funding the state is allowed to give for different community projects.

“This year, NYS has allowed even larger grant requests, up to $500,000,” said Victoria Ehlen Economic Development Coordinator with STC Regional Planning and Development Board. “The ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) funds can be reimbursed over 1-3 years,” she said, “These two changes alone should increase the number of willing applicants,” she said.

The funds are 50/50 matching grants, meaning if $100,000 is committed to a project, ARC can award another $100,000 in grant funds. Funding awards span from $5,000 to $500,000.

Applications to qualify for the grants have a deadline of September 29, 2022. For more information about the program, and ways to apply you can go to the ARC website.