Registered Pennsylvania voters can begin early absentee voting starting September 14th

(WETM) – September 14 is the beginning day for early voting in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania allows any voter to request a ballot by mail, you can also vote in person.

The period for absentee in-person voting runs from Monday, September 14, 2020, to Tuesday, October 27, 2020, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

To vote by absentee ballot you must be registered to vote.

If you’re a first-time voter, or if you moved within Pennsylvania and are voting for the first time at a new polling place, you must show ID to vote.

Voters without ID or unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a temporary ballot.

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by your county election office no later than 5 p.m., October 27.

Voted ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. November 3 postmarks are not enough.

Eligible people for an absentee ballot: