CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Registration is open for Chemung County’s Spring household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022.
The event is free and for Chemung County residents only. Preregistration is required. You can preregister by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County at 607-734-4453, Monday, April 18th-Wednesday, May 11th, weekdays only, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Registration will end on Wednesday, May 11th at 4 p.m.
If you wish to register, you will also be asked to ascertain that all the materials you bring were generated by a household and not a business. If you are a business, CCE Chemung says to call Clean Harbors directly at 315-741-3272
Items that are accepted include but are not limited to:
- Ammonia
- Antifreeze
- Arts and crafts supplies
- Batteries (household types, NOT car batteries)
- Bleach
- Brake fluid
- Cesspool cleaners
- Drain cleaners
- Driveway sealer
- Dry cleaning fluids
- Engine and radiator flushes
- Floor cleaners
- Fluorescent lights (tubes or bulbs)
- Gasoline/Kerosene
- Herbicides
- Insect sprays
- Mercury, items containing mercury
- Metal polish
- Moth balls
- Muriatic acid
- Oil based paint
- Old chemistry sets
- Oven cleaners
- Paint thinner
- Pesticides
- Photo chemicals/inks
- Pool chemicals
- Radiator cleaners
- Rodent killers
- Rust preventatives
- Sealants
- Solvents
- Transmission fluid
- Wood preservatives
- Wood strippers
Items that are not accepted are:
- No electronics.
- No latex paints.
- No pets.
- No smoking.
- No empty containers!
- Please place items in the back of your vehicle so the haulers can easily retrieve them.
CCE Chemung is requesting those that register to have to following information available:
- Your Name
- Your Phone number
- Your Address
- How you heard about this event:
- TV ad
- newspaper ad or article
- the Internet
- other
- The waste you intend to bring and the approximate amount
- If this is the first time you have participated in this event