CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Registration is open for Chemung County’s Spring household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The event is free and for Chemung County residents only. Preregistration is required. You can preregister by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County at 607-734-4453, Monday, April 18th-Wednesday, May 11th, weekdays only, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Registration will end on Wednesday, May 11th at 4 p.m.

If you wish to register, you will also be asked to ascertain that all the materials you bring were generated by a household and not a business. If you are a business, CCE Chemung says to call Clean Harbors directly at 315-741-3272

Items that are accepted include but are not limited to:

Ammonia

Antifreeze

Arts and crafts supplies

Batteries (household types, NOT car batteries)

Bleach

Brake fluid

Cesspool cleaners

Drain cleaners

Driveway sealer

Dry cleaning fluids

Engine and radiator flushes

Floor cleaners

Fluorescent lights (tubes or bulbs)

Gasoline/Kerosene

Herbicides

Insect sprays

Mercury, items containing mercury

Metal polish

Moth balls

Muriatic acid

Oil based paint

Old chemistry sets

Oven cleaners

Paint thinner

Pesticides

Photo chemicals/inks

Pool chemicals

Radiator cleaners

Rodent killers

Rust preventatives

Sealants

Solvents

Transmission fluid

Wood preservatives

Wood strippers

Items that are not accepted are:

No electronics.

No latex paints.

No pets.

No smoking.

No empty containers!

Please place items in the back of your vehicle so the haulers can easily retrieve them.

CCE Chemung is requesting those that register to have to following information available: