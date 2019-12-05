Breaking News
Remember it is your responsibility to clear off your property of all snow and ice

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETMT-TV)- When traveling on the roads of downtown Elmira you may notice some sidewalks and pathways are still not clear from our snowfall that occurred almost four days ago.

If you do not clear off your own property you are creating more hazardous conditions for the public.

According to the Elmira City Code, homeowners are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property.

If you fail to clear the sidewalk within 12 hours after it starts snowing, you can be fined $100 by Code Enforcement. It is also the homeowner’s responsibility to shovel out fire hydrants on or near their property.

If a fire were to break out, the Elmira Fire Department would lose valuable time attempting to locate and dig out a buried fire hydrant

