ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Day by day, you get better and better and a team who can be beat, won’t be beat.

These are the motivating words of the late Jeremy Shazer, one of the coaches of the Upstate Legends American Youth Football team here in Elmira. Shazer was fatally killed early Saturday morning at the Qountry Tavern.

“They just lost a part of their family and their heartbroken every one of them,” said Ashley Dininny, Treasurer for the Upstate Legends.

Shazer only 34-years-old had been a father, a son, and the change in the community you don’t often see. Spending hours of his free time coaching the traveling football team.

“You volunteer that time, all that time you spend with those kids, he volunteered. That’s time he took where he could have been doing something else and been selfish, but he was unselfish with his time,” said Cassaundra McClain of American Youth Football Syracuse.

8th grader player Elijah Miller shared him and Shazer would always trash talk to one another, but Miller loved joking around with his coach. He added he misses him, and he is shocked because he was a nice guy.

Cassaundra McClain of American Youth Football Syracuse has known Shazer 9-years and believes he wouldn’t want the players to sit a mope around because if he were here, he would yell and want them to get over it. McClain knows Shazer is going to be watching every game. McClain expects the community to back the small-town team with hopes to put Elmira on the map.

As far as the team, they are making sure to go into the next season with Coach Jeremy in mind. Keeping his legacy alive.

“He was a great guy; he was a great coach and were going to miss him.” – Tariq Maclin, parent.