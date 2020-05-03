Rensselaer County adds one new death at Diamond Hill in Saturday coronavirus update

1  of  2
by: Johan Sheridan

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Rensselaer County announced the death of another resident at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke, an 80-year-old man. The number of deaths from COVID-19 at Diamond Hill is now 13, out of 21 total deaths in the county.

Seven new positive cases of the virus have been confirmed in the County, for a total of 327 since the outbreak began. Of those, 174 have been cleared for recovery. Diamond Hill’s tally for confirmed cases is 27 residents and 13 employees.

Though Rensselaer County is working with the adult care facility, County Executive Steve McLaughlin has repeatedly asked for the state to assist and intervene at Diamond Hill. A private facility, Diamond Hill is supervised directly by the state, rather than the county. McLaughlin has asked the state to relocate residents from the facility if possible.

Saturday’s new cases include:

  • A 4-year-old boy from Rensselaer
  • A 6-month-old female infant from Rensselaer
  • A 22-year-old man from Rensselaer
  • A 51-year-old man from Schaghticoke
  • A 57-year-old woman from Schaghticoke
  • A 57-year-old man from Pittstown
  • A 37-year-old woman from Brunswick

Five Rensselaer County residents are hospitalized, with one patient in the ICU. There are about 600 people under quarantine, and the 3,181 tests have been administered to residents.

