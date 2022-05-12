ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The city of Elmira’s Department of Community Development is bringing a Rental Rehabilitation Program to Elmira for the city’s property owners.

This is being funded by the New York State Attorney Generals office.

A committee was formed two years ago with the task of looking at causes of displacement within the city.

The committee decided it would like to do more work to address some of the deteriorated houses within the city of Elmira.

The grant from the NYS AGs office will be used to fund two programs, rental rehabilitation and it will also support cases managers at the Economic Opportunity Program.

The goals of the Rental Rehabilitation Program are: to address substandard housing issues and substandard housing marketed to at-risk populations and support at-risk population with relocation assistance, education and other resources.

“We’re really hoping that this is going to prevent the number of homeless people, we are seeing an increase in the homeless population in the city and we’re hoping that this can help to alleviate that issue,” says Emma Miran the Director of Community Development. “Also, I’m hoping that this will help to revitalize some of the neighborhoods in the city.”

If anyone is interested in taking part in the program, you can start by completing an application here.