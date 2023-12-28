CORNING, NY. (WETM) – New York Congressman Nick Langworthy held a roundtable discussion Thursday morning at SUNY Corning Community College with people on the front lines of the fight against illicit fentanyl. The meeting included law enforcement, emergency services, health officials, city leaders, as well as and county and state legislators. Health experts say just a few milligrams of the synthetic opioid, which is often mixed into other drugs, can be deadly.

“Illicit fentanyl poisonings are now the number one cause of death among adults 18 to 49, more than COVID, cancer, heart disease and car accidents in that age group,” Congressman Langworthy said.

“Today we’re tackling one of the big problems,” said Langworthy. “It’s affecting rich, poor, rural, suburban, urban, all walks of life. Old, young, it doesn’t matter. There were too many families that got together for Christmas a few days ago and had empty seats at the table.”

The CDC says: “There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illegally made fentanyl. Both are considered synthetic opioids. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer. However, most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illegally made fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.”

The CDC says the synthetic opioid can be up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, and up to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Congressman Langworthy said even a miniscule amount can be deadly.

“Just a few milligrams, which can fit in the ear of Lincoln on a penny can be a lethal dose,” said Congressman Langworthy. A sugar packet of fentanyl can kill 2,000 people .Just think about that, a sugar packet, 2,000 dead,” said Langworthy.

Police say fentanyl is often mixed into other drugs. A person may not know they are about to take a potentially lethal dose.

“What we are starting to see, at least in the City of Corning, when these autopsies come back, its Fentanyl, that’s what’s killing them,” said Corning Police Chief Kenzie Spaulding. “It can be Fentanyl mixed with marijuana, we’re dealing a lot with meth.

“It’s unfortunate, and as great as Narcan is, because it is, I’ve saved many lives, just me, with Narcan,” said Chief Spaulding. “But the problem with fentanyl, is that it happens so quickly, we’re not getting there for the Narcan, as much as we are getting there for the unattended death.”

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard was among several people who pointed to bail reform as one of the issues impacting the fight against illicit fentanyl.

“We in law enforcement here in New York as you know, we get the double whammy from fentanyl. Not only is it a scourge on our citizens, but through bail reform, we know that everyone who is going to be arrested will be released for the sale of fentanyl, so we have to work doubly hard in what we do to keep people alive,” said Sheriff Allard.

Brandon Beuter is an opioid overdose survivor. He is also the co-chair of the Steuben County Opioid Committee. Beuter says opioid overdoses have been rising in Steuben County for the last 4 years., This year to date, he says there have been 344 reported overdoses and 14 fatalities.

“We’re seeing an increase in addiction, and a decrease in treatment,” Beuter said. “I think we are looking at it the wrong way. I understand supporting law enforcement 100%, and I will say Steuben County Law enforcement has been huge in partnerships, always open and willing to help with recovery efforts within the area, but some of us are still looking at it as a moral deficiency. Addiction is not that, addiction is a bigger issue. It’s a combination of mental health and people trying to avoid their feelings, their situation. I agree it can be a choice at first, but how many of us experimented when we were younger, right, and addiction is bigger than that, and we need to start looking at that in that way,” Bueter said.

Steuben County legislator Hilda Lando added the stigma surrounding addiction also needs to be addressed. “Changing that stigma has to happen along with all of the other things, because, if you don’t change the stigma, people are going, oh they’re an addict. No one wakes up in the morning to be an addict. It happens, we have to be able to take care of them,” Lando said.

Congressman Langworthy says most of the illegal fentanyl flowing into the U.S. is made in China. He says it’s then shipped to Mexico and smuggled across the border by drug cartels. In addition to strengthening the border, Langworthy is urging Congress to pass the “Halt Fentanyl Act” which passed the House in May.

“What this would do is take the classification of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances and make them permanently a schedule 1 narcotic,” Langworthy said. “That will help our law enforcement officers to do the job they need and enforce federal laws as they exist. I would like to see a lowering of the threshold of fentanyl related substances so that federal law enforcement can federalize some of these cases, and you can hold the drug dealers on bail, because you can do that at the federal level, but you can’t do it at the state level. It’s one of our biggest problems here.

To learn more about addiction recovery and mental health resources in Steuben County, click here.

You can watch the full roundtable discussion below: