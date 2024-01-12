ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Congressman Nick Langworthy’s office announced more than $2.6 million is going to Arnot-Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. The FEMA grant money will be for emergency generators used for severe weather emergencies.

“It takes the burden off of the local taxpayer, I mean listen, they’re ultimately all taxpayer dollars, but I believe our communities deserve our fair share. To get $2.6 million in federal tax dollars reinvested into the Southern Tier I think is a critical step in the right direction. Helping out and taking that local burden off. I mean, otherwise, this would come out of local dollars. This now coming out of this federal program. They’ll pay ninety percent of the total, which is very helpful. Will help our hospital make sure that it’s fully operational given a serious weather and power outage emergency,” said Congressman Nick Langworthy (R-NY).

“Our grid was put to the test in the Southern Tier, at least on the western side by great peril, great windstorms that took a lot of the counties in our district out of power for days. So, it just puts a bright light on the need here that we need to make sure that our critical infrastructure, our hospitals, our emergency capacity have the tools they need to take care of people.”