Rep. Tom Reed visits VFW for Veterans Day

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Congressman Tom Reed (R) visits a Crystal City VFW event in Corning for veterans day.

“It’s Veterans Day, as doc said, everyday, for us in our office,” siad Reed. “Because the men and women who serve truly are the one that we owe a debt of gratitude for each and every day.”

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard along with other local heros spoke at the event. People were social distanced at tables separated six feet apart, were they could take off their masks. The veterans were served a free dinner to thank them for their service