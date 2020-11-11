Rep. Tom Reed visits VFW for Veterans Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Congressman Tom Reed (R) visits a Crystal City VFW event in Corning for veterans day.

“It’s Veterans Day, as doc said, everyday, for us in our office,” siad Reed. “Because the men and women who serve truly are the one that we owe a debt of gratitude for each and every day.”

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard along with other local heros spoke at the event. People were social distanced at tables separated six feet apart, were they could take off their masks. The veterans were served a free dinner to thank them for their service

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator