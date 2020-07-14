Replacements to be offered to those who accidentally threw out stimulus cards

BINGHAMTON, NY – A pair of New York congressmen are leaning on the IRS to provide guidance to taxpayers.

Anthony Brindisi, of New York’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes most of Broome County, and John Katko say the IRS will now provide information and guidance to those who received Economic Impact Payment Debit cards instead of checks or direct deposits.

The two congressmen say they have heard from many families who received the cards, but did not think they were legitimate and destroyed them.

They say the IRS is offering a free replacement to those who need it.