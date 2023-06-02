ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Best Friends Animal Society annual report, 56% of New York animal shelters are now no-kill. The report indicates that only 45% of state shelters were no-kill in 2021.

“We are at the tipping point of taking the country no-kill,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “This critical mass of no-kill shelters shows that it’s possible to save every healthy and treatable pet in a shelter, and it’s sustainable. 93% of shelters in the U.S. that were no-kill in 2021 maintained it the following year.”

The report also indicates that despite the intakes statewide, the number of animals saved also increased. Data shows 76,253 cats and dogs were saved in 2022, compared to 69,220 in 2021. The number of animals killed annually decreased significantly, from 4,293 to 3,508.