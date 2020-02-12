Report: Cuomo to meet with Trump after Trusted Traveler Program ban, allow feds access to databases

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a bill signing ceremony in New York. Cuomo says his state will file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plan to block New Yorkers from enrolling in “trusted traveler” programs. Federal officials say they took the step because of a new New York law barring immigrant agents from getting access to state motor vehicle records. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — After it was announced that New York would sue the federal government following the Department of Homeland Security’s ban on New Yorkers using the Trusted Traveler Program, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Gov. Cuomo will meet with President Trump on Thursday.

Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind stated that Cuomo announced the meeting in a radio interview.

Vielkind went on to say New York will give the federal government access to DMV databases they’re unable to see, due to the Green Light Law.

The Green Light Law allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.