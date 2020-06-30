Report indicates Schuylkill County commissioner violated sexual harassment policy

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An internal investigation by Schuylkill County officials has revealed County Commissioner George Halcovage violated the county’s sexual harassment policy, according to a report released Tuesday.

According to the report, the county received the complaints accusing Halcovage of sexual harassment against several county employees on May 22nd and an internal investigation began. The investigation was conducted by County Administrator Gary Bender along with the human resources department and the county risk manager Glenn Roth.

Multiple interviews were conducted with employees, Halcovage and their attorneys throughout the course of the investigation. During this time, Halcovage was instructed not to have contact with these employees.

The report goes on to state: ‘While many of the allegations made by the Employees were denied by Commissioner Halcovage, it is apparent, based on the County’s internal investigation, that Mr. Halcovage has violated the Sexual Harassment Policy.’

‘If this investigation involved a County department head, the department head would be suspended immediately pending investigation followed by a recommendation of employment termination. However, neither County Administration nor other county commissioners may discipline a fellow county commissioner or remove him from office absent criminal conviction or impeachment.’

Due to the ongoing investigation, county officials are not releasing any specific details about the allegations made by the employees.

The report also states that during the interview process, Halcovage denied all claims being brough against him.