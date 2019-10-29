Report: Niagara Falls tops list of most ‘Instagrammed’ waterfalls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new report from Forbes says Niagara Falls is the most ‘Instagrammed’ waterfall in the world.

Citing data from Showers To You, Niagara Falls was determined to be number one because of the amount of times it appeared in hashtags on a particular day.

The chosen day was September 10 of this year — a Tuesday. It’s not clear why that was the one they picked, but on that day, Niagara Falls (both the Canadian and American sides) was ‘hashtagged’ more than 3 million times on Instagram.

The local wonder blew it’s closest competitor out of the water, so to speak.

Iguazu Falls in Argentina was ‘hashtagged’ more than 343,000 times, and number three took us back to the U.S. — Multnomah Falls with more than 261,000 hashtags.

The United States actually took half the spots on the top 10 list, with Iceland taking three others.

