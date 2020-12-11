Congressman Fred Keller comments on Pennsylvania’s recent shutdown

Washington, D.C. (WETM-TV) – In response to Governor Tom Wolf’s latest shutdown order announcement, Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) made the following statements:

Since the start of the pandemic, small businesses and workers across Pennsylvania have suffered due to Governor Wolf’s chronic mismanagement and heavy-handed shutdown mandates.

Now, two weeks before Christmas, the governor is once again taking unilateral action that will further devastate our economy and threaten the livelihoods of countless Pennsylvanians simply trying to earn a living.

To put it plainly, shutdowns do not work. As with his previous order, the governor’s latest shutdown will advantage big box stores, destroy countless small businesses and restaurants, and cause more harm than it solves.

Today’s announcement shows a stunning lack of confidence in the people of Pennsylvania who have been living and learning through this pandemic for nearly a year. Pennsylvanians are smart, hardworking people capable of following common-sense guidance from healthcare professionals. The last thing Pennsylvania needs are more mandates and one-size-fits-all shutdown order.

Fred Keller, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district