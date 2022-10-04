ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy stopped by classic tile imports, a small business in Elmira Heights to announce his endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Langworthy talked about the state of small businesses in the Southern tier and around the United States.

“We have to make it cheaper to do business in New York but also around the country,” Langworthy said. “We have to get the burden off the back of our small business small business people.”

The owners of classic tile imports Mike and Holly Zaffarese have hope that Langworthy will win against his democratic opponent Max Della Pia as they acknowledged the struggle of being small business owners.

“We have to think about the economy is doing and how that is going to effect our business…are there things that we need to be doing to prepare for that to reduce the impact as much as possible?”

Max Della Pia made a statement to WETM regarding Langworthy’s comments.

“If everyone has healthcare, businesses don’t have to compete on benefits. Larger businesses will no longer have that advantage of hiring away small business employees”.