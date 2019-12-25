18-cares-800x250

Rescue therapy Dogs making the holidays brighter

(WETM)- This holiday season, therapy dogs are doing their part by making the holidays brighter by spreading joy and cheer to patients. Rescue and therapy dogs are a great way to relieve stress for veterans with PTSD.

Visits with therapy dogs can be beneficial to patients for their mental and physical health and do things like lower blood pressure and decrease anxiety and depression.

These dogs will be trained to help comfort their owners and even alert them when to take their medication.

For these Vietnam Veterans, it is only spreading the holiday cheer and bringing joy and love to those in need.

