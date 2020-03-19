Restaurants helping the community, one plate at a time

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – People are being affected one way or another by the current shutdown of non-essential businesses because of the Covid-19 pandemic. One local restaurant is keeping the doors open to help the community, one plate at a time.

Rye Horigan’s restaurant and bar in Elmira, has joined the trend of serving free food to those affected by this Coronavirus.

Owner Charlie Hunter decided to be apart by helping the community during this time while most people in the Twin Tiers are out of work.

“I realize we have these commercial kitchens that are valuable and great resources, and that we have the staff that would like to work and we can provide meals to people that need them.” Charlie Hunter, owner of Rye Horigan’s Bar and Restaurant

The small but flavorful menu has a list of items for people to enjoy free of charge.

Hunter wants to “keep paying it forward” with community dinners, for as long as the government will allow, he also encourages people to donate if they can to the local food banks and restaurants that are participating in similar programs.