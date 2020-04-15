Retail Council of New York launches online shopping directory for small businesses

Live Now
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stores might be closed for now, but they’re are some that are still open for business via online or by phone.

The Retail Council of New York State launched RetailNewYork.com, an online directory connecting shoppers to independent merchants of all kinds throughout New York State.

“While we’re all waiting it out indoors, RetailNewYork is a great way to find your favorite stores and work out some retail therapy,” said Retail Council of New York State President and CEO Ted Potrikus

The Council is also asking shoppers to support their local businesses by going online and leaving a review, referring a friend, or liking, commenting on or sharing the business’ social media links.

Listing on the directory is free for Retail Council members and, through at least August 31, 2020, for stores that are not yet members of the statewide association.

