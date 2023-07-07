KANONA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Kanisteo Valley Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution continues to preserve history as they honor the life of Henry Kennedy.

Kennedy was a soldier in the Dutchess County Militia during the Revolutionary War. He later died in 1826. After arriving in Kanona, New York, He becomes one of the first mill owners to build one of the earliest mills along the Cohocton River. In 1809, Kennedy served as the Supervisor for the Town of Bath while raising his family of several sons and daughters with his wife, Anne Blair.

On Saturday, July 8th, at 11:00 A.M., DAR members are holding a Grave Marking ceremony at Kanona Cemetery with special presence of one of the descendants of Henry from North Carolina, Cathy Schwab.

“I do believe that she is the one and only person that has joined underneath his name. It’s kind of neat to have the one descendant so far”, said Minnie Brennan, Regent.

Members of the Chapter shared with 18 News that they discovered another Revolutionary Patriot buried about 20 feet from Kennedy, named George Ranney. He was born and served in Connecticut.

As the organization prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom in the United States, DAR Members are women dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through education. To learn more about the organization, visit its website at KanestioValleyDAR.

“Anybody out there that might be related to the Kennedys through Kanona, New York, plese reach out to the Kanestio Valley DAR so we can get you signed up,” Brennan continued.