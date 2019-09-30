Ride for Red present $10,000 check

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- Organizers of the 11th Annual Ride for the Red motorcycle run will be presenting the American Red Cross with a check for $10,500.

This will happen at the Finger Lakes Chapter in Corning, Monday, September 30th at 11:30 am.

This years motorcycle run was held on August 31st and was supported by the Arkport-Corning Harley Owners Group with the proceeds going to support the Service to the Armed Forces (SAF).

The motorcycle run was held in honor of local veterans as well as Gold Star families from all wars.

Since its inception in 2009. Ride for Red has raised nearly $80,000 in support of Service to the Armed Forces.