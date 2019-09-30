Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Ride for Red present $10,000 check

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- Organizers of the 11th Annual Ride for the Red motorcycle run will be presenting the American Red Cross with a check for $10,500.

This will happen at the Finger Lakes Chapter in Corning, Monday, September 30th at 11:30 am.

This years motorcycle run was held on August 31st and was supported by the Arkport-Corning Harley Owners Group with the proceeds going to support the Service to the Armed Forces (SAF).

The motorcycle run was held in honor of local veterans as well as Gold Star families from all wars.

Since its inception in 2009. Ride for Red has raised nearly $80,000 in support of Service to the Armed Forces.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now