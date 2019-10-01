“Ride for the Red” raises $10,5000 for the SAF program.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Since it’s inception in 2009– “Ride for the Red” has raised nearly $80,000 in support of service to the armed forces.

Today at the American Red Cross Finger Lakes chapter, organizers of the 11th annual “ride for red” motorcycle presented a check to the American red cross for $10,500.

The motorcycle run was held this year on August 31 and was supported by the airport. Corning Harley owners group gave the proceeds from the ride supporting service to the armed forces

Paul Simonson, Director, Arkport -Corning Harley Owners Group spoke on the fundraiser.

“It represents a give back for people that are a little less fortunate than we are,” Simonson said, “Our cause has been the Red Cross and the SAR program since our club reformed in 2009. It’s a good feeling for us to give back to the community.”

Now Simonson says he didn’t serve but, this is a way to give back to the veterans and others that put their lives on the line like his father.



The law firm Welch, Donlon & Calples were the rides major sponsors.



Funds will be used for local programs such as military salute events, outreach support to all members of the military, veterans and their families by connecting them with local, state and national resources.

More information about SAF can be found here.