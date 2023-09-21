ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In a few weeks, the puck will drop on center ice as the Elmira River Sharks are gearing up for its upcoming season. There is a twist to their opening night: it is on October 13th, a date infamous for superstitions as Friday the 13th.

With the chill of autumn setting in, the Sharks are on the hunt for a new voice to amplify the excitement throughout the arena and engage with the fans. Last night, the team held open tryouts for the public address announcing role at the Fandemonium restaurant within the arena. They’re actively seeking multiple individuals to join their team of announcers, offering a flexible scheduling arrangement and accommodating availability during the regular season and the playoffs.

The biggest thing they’re looking for is the undefinable element of joy and bringing that to the arena of the fans. Someone who can exude enthusiasm to contribute to the team with confidence. “We’re looking for a PA announcer somewhere that’s going to be able to provide that as well, somebody that’s going to be energetic on the microphone and you know just providing a good, good show this year,” said MJ Maerkle, assistant coach of the Elmira River Sharks.

The selected people for the public address position will undergo training camp held at the arena, from October 3rd to the 11th. Where they will familiarize themselves with script reading and delivering announcements during the game. Following the conclusion of training camp, the list of those chosen will be announced via social media on the Sharks Facebook account.