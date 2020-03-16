1  of  2
Rivers Casino & Resort temporarily suspends operations

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino & Resort announced Monday that it will be closing temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak. They will be closing their doors for at least 14 days, including the Landing Hotel.

A spokesperson for the casino says that employees will be paid during that time. They also say they will continue to carefully follow the advice and guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with state and local public health experts. Adding the health of their guests and employees is their highest priority.

They will closely monitor the situation and provide updates on their website.

