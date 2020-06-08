Robbie Nichols and the First Arena honor George Floyd

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Owner of the Elmira Enforcers, Robbie Nichols, and members of the First Arena honor George Floyd by showing his face with an inspirational message on the digital billboard outside of the arena.

The sign outside of the arena reads “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH” in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The First Arena always shows continuous support of the local community and the hardships being faced across our nation.

On Friday, June 6, over two thousand protesters gathered in the streets of downtown Elmira to show their support towards this movement.

Protests are continuing across many of our communities and 18 News will continue to keep you updated with more stories as communities across the Twin Tiers continue to let their voices be heard.