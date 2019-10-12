Breaking News
Robert Forster, Rochester native and actor dies at 78

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple media outlets are reporting that Robert Forster, 78 of Rochester has died.

Reports say that Forster, best known for his role in the movie ‘Jackie Brown’, died Friday from brain cancer.

Forster appeared in other films including Psycho (1998), Me, Myself and Irene (2000), Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003), Firewall (2006), Lucky Number Slevin (2006) and The Descendants (2011).

In 2013 he appeared in the AMC series, Breaking Bad.

Forster grew up in Rochester and attended the University of Rochester.

