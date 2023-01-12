Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) – On January 11th, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the State Police attempted to stop a motorist on I-490 eastbound near Churchville. The man was wanted by the State Police and other surrounding agencies on several warrant charges.

According to the New York State Police, the operator, Bradley D. Jerry, age 38, of Rochester failed to pullover when State Police attempted to stop the vehicle he was operating. Troopers successfully deployed stop sticks and flattened 1 tire on his vehicle at which time Jerry continued driving.

Jerry exited I-490 at exit 5 driving through a stop sign, and into the path of a vehicle traveling southbound on Chili Center – Coldwater Road.

Jerry and his passenger, Lisa Gedney, age 42, also from Rochester were taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator and sole occupant of the southbound vehicle, Jamie Glover, age 40, from North Chili was also transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.