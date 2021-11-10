Rockwell Museum to hold Wendy Red Star Series; headlines 2022 exhibition schedule

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rockwell Museum is proud to announce the acquisition of a suite of 15 prints by Wendy Red Star (Apsáalooke/Crow, born 1981) to the permanent collection.

The Accession series will be on view at The Rockwell as a spotlight exhibition May 28 through September 5, 2022, and be a centerpiece to the Museum’s annual theme—SPARK! From Inspiration to Creation.

“In 2022, all of the Museum’s exhibitions and programs will explore how artists harness their unique perspective from the tiniest spark or ember of inspiration to forge a complete creative body of work,” says Kirsty Buchanan, curator of collections and exhibitions at The Rockwell.

The acquisition comes from Sargent’s Daughters, Red Star’s representative gallery in New York City.

Sargent’s Daughters is delighted by the addition of Wendy Red Star’s “Accession” into The Rockwell Museum’s permanent collection. This important series brings to life Apsáalooke (Crow) objects from museum accession cards and places them in a current cultural context, reminding us that Indigenous peoples are not confined to the past, but a vibrant and thriving community. Red Star approaches her work with incisive wit and attention to detail. I am thrilled that these works will be seen and enjoyed by a wide variety of people through The Rockwell’s ongoing exhibitions, Allegra La Viola, owner and director of the gallery.

Raised on the Apsáalooke (Crow) reservation in Montana, Red Star works across disciplines, including photography, sculpture, video, fiber arts, and performance, to explore the intersections of Native American ideologies and colonial structures. Red Star researches historic archives and oral traditions in order to incorporate them with her research to create new and unexpected perspectives.

“This body of work is an exciting addition to the Museum’s storytelling, in part because it combines images of historic objects with contemporary Indigenous culture.” Says executive director Brian Lee Whisenhunt, “This aligns in an important way with how The Rockwell exhibits, interprets and shares Native American art.”

To learn more about opportunities to see works by Wendy Red Star and plan your trip to The Rockwell, visit rockwellmuseum.org.