(WETM) — The Rod Serling Film Festival has announced its 2022 winners, with several up-state New Yorkers taking some of the top prizes.

The festival launched in 1995 and is held in honor of the late Rod Serling, best known for his role as the creator and host of “The Twilight Zone”. The Festival is hosted by WSKG Public Media and is a showcase for young, upcoming filmmakers. The festival is open to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The winners are:

Best Animation — ‘Old World’ by Andrei Campbell, Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center, Hornell, NY

— ‘Old World’ by Andrei Campbell, Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center, Hornell, NY Best Comedy — ‘Chillin’ by Tyler Dixon, Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center, Hornell NY

— ‘Chillin’ by Tyler Dixon, Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center, Hornell NY Best Sci-Fi / Fantasy — ‘Reisender’ by Atticus Wagener, Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center, Hornell, NY

— ‘Reisender’ by Atticus Wagener, Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center, Hornell, NY Honorable Mention — ‘The Forgotten Droid’ by Alan Minder, Greater Southern Tier BOCES Wildwood Education Center, Hornell, NY

Special Honors:

Spirit of Serling Award — ‘Framed’ by John Shea, Duke McCauley, Liam Salls: Saratoga Springs High School,

— ‘Framed’ by John Shea, Duke McCauley, Liam Salls: Saratoga Springs High School, Best in Show — ‘He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not’ by Amanda Katz, Howell High School, Farmingdale, NJ

All films will be posted on ww.wskg.com and on WSKG’s youtube page. Each winner will receive a certificate, ribbon, and prize package.