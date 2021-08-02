Rodman house fire leaves one dead

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An early morning structure fire left a North Country resident dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released the details regarding a structure fire in the Town Rodman. According to officials, at approximately 1:49 a.m. on Monday, August 2, the Town of Rodman Fire Department was dispatched to a house on County Route 69.

Upon arrival, members from the Town of Rodman Fire, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State Troopers found the residence fully engulfed and the owner unaccounted for. With assistance from the Town of Rutland Fire and Adams Center Fire, the blaze was controlled.

However, according to Sherriff’s Deputies, a body was found within the remains of the residence. The Sheriff’s Office stated that it anticipates confirmation of the victim’s identity through a postmortem examination scheduled for later today.

The Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management and New York State Fire Investigators have yet to identify the cause of the fire.

ABC50 will update this story as additional details are released.