(WWTI) — National organizations are urging individuals to “roll up a sleeve” for World Donor Day.
World Donor Day, observed on June 14, recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who generously give to save lives.
Organizations such as the American Red Cross help promote this day by encouraging individuals to donate blood or platelets throughout the month of June.
According to the Red Cross, blood donations typically decline in late spring and early summer, especially during holiday weeks.
However, the Red Cross said that blood and platelet donors are critically important in providing lifesaving care to patients in need. Below is a breakdown of the different types of donations:
Whole blood
- Duration: 1 hour
- Age: 16 years or older
- Donation frequency: Every 56 days, up to 6 times a year
- Weight: At least 110 lbs
Power Red
- Duration: 1.5 hours
- Female donors: At least 19 years, 5’5″ and weigh 150 lbs
- Male donors: At least 17 years, 5’1″ and weigh 130 lbs
- Donation frequency: Every 112 days, up to 3 times a year
Platelet
- Duration: 2.5 hours
- Age: At least 17 years old
- Donation frequency: Every 7 days, up to 24 times a year
- Weight: At least 110 lbs
Donors may be ineligible for these donations if they are ill, have low iron or have traveled outside of the United States.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).