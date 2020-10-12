Rollover accident sends woman to hospital

MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – A female driver was sent to the hospital after her vehicle rolled over in the middle of a road.

According to First News Now, the accident happened in Richmond Township in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

According to FNN, Mansfield Hose Company Crew and ambulance responded to the crash on Spencer Road, where a red truck was found flipped on its roof and partially blocking the road.

courtesy of FNN

FNN reports when first responders did arrive on the scene, the woman was still in the vehicle unresponsive.

After time with medical personnel, she was then transported to Williamsport Hospital for treatment of her injuries.