Romaine lettuce recall UPDATE: E-coli

(WETM) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is still investigating a recent E. coli outbreak. More people continue to fall ill from eating romaine lettuce.

Just days after the CDC announced this harmful bacteria, 27 cases have been reported, bringing that to a total of 67 cases in 19 states.

E. coli was first found in romaine lettuce from Salinas, California but you are advised not to eat it to prevent severe health concerns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “If you have romaine lettuce or packaged foods containing romaine at home”