Romaine lettuce recall UPDATE: E-coli

(WETM) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is still investigating a recent E. coli outbreak. More people continue to fall ill from eating romaine lettuce.
Just days after the CDC announced this harmful bacteria, 27 cases have been reported, bringing that to a total of 67 cases in 19 states.
E. coli was first found in romaine lettuce from Salinas, California but you are advised not to eat it to prevent severe health concerns.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “If you have romaine lettuce or packaged foods containing romaine at home”
- Look for a label showing where the romaine lettuce was grown. It may be printed on the package or on a sticker.
- If the label says “grown in Salinas” (whether alone or with the name of another location), don’t eat it. Throw it away.
- If it isn’t labeled with a growing region, don’t eat it. Throw it away.
- If you don’t know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix or wrap contains romaine, don’t eat it. Throw it away.