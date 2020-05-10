Rome shooting leaves two dead, one recovering in the hospital

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

According to the Rome Police Department, at 6:05 Saturday night, officers responded to 107 Whittier Avenue, where they found one man dead in the driveway.

Officers found a female victim inside the house. She told officers she was shot in the stomach. The victim told police a male suspect was also in the home and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The female victim was brought to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The Rome Police Department is still investigating the incident.

