Roseland Water Park will not open for 2020 season

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — After initially announcing intentions to reopen last Friday, Roseland Water Park officials said Monday the amusement park would not open at all for the 2020 season.

Statement from Roseland Water Park:

“After careful consideration, with only a limited window of summer left, Roseland Waterpark has made the difficult decision to not operate for the 2020 season.

Roseland Waterpark had anticipated opening when the Finger Lakes Region entered Phase IV on Friday, June 26th. When it was announced that Amusement and Waterparks would not be included in Phase IV, Roseland Waterpark had attempted to be creative and work within the existing guidelines issued by the State of New York by operating their registered pool facilities. In New York State public pools were given permission to open and operate on June 11th.

The communication that Roseland Waterpark has received from the State of New York is that the park will remain closed until the Governor rescinds the Executive Order pertaining to Amusement Parks and Water Parks. With limited guidance and uncertainty surrounding the date the Executive Order will be rescinded, Roseland Waterpark has decided that operating this summer is not feasible.

“We understand that we are all living in a difficult time and that tough decisions have to be made,” stated Roseland Waterpark General Manager Dan Fuller. “We respect the position of the State of New York and will continue to follow all guidelines. It will be sad to not be able to see all the smiling faces this summer. We can’t wait to have everyone back in the waves in 2021 for our 20th season of operation!”

Roseland Waterpark would like to thank their 2020 Season Passholders for their commitment to the park. Those who have purchased 2020 Roseland Waterpark Seasons Passes have the option to roll their Season Pass forward to the 2021 season or to request a full refund from the park. Passholders who are interested in a refund can contact our Guest Services Office at (585) 396-2000.

Roseland Waterpark would also like to extend a public thank you to their staff who have worked incredibly hard to prepare Roseland Waterpark to open and operate safely. Their hard work completing trainings, organizing staff, performing maintenance, and keeping our customers informed in this fast-changing environment has not gone unnoticed. Roseland Waterpark’s decision to not operate is partially out of respect for their staff so that they will have the opportunity to find other means of employment this summer.

Roseland Waterpark’s mission has always been to provide outdoor recreation opportunities where families and friends can safely create memories together. Roseland Waterpark looks forward to next summer and making the park’s 20th operating season a summer to remember!”

Last Thursday, park officials announced that only the Wave Pool and the Splash Factory would be open with limited capacity, and that the Wave Pool would operate without any waves.

However, owner Steve Fuller later confirmed the opening would be delayed. A statement from Fuller Friday said:

“After many conversations throughout the day with New York’s Empire State Development and the New York State Department of Health we will not be operating the pools at Roseland Waterpark at this time. While we were disappointed with the final determination we certainly respect the decision and appreciate the work that our local agencies have been tasked with during this unprecedented time. We also want to thank our staff for their hard work in getting the park ready to open, our passholders, and the community for their continued support. We look forward to more guidance in the near future in hopes to be able to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor activity for families to cool off in the summer heat.”

Phase four of New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education, however, not all businesses previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice. In June, it was announced that malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not open the first day of phase four. Since then, malls with approved HVAC systems in place have been allowed to reopen in phase four regions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced beaches across the state could reopen with social distancing efforts in time for Memorial Day weekend. Locally, pools and spray parks have been opened allowing locals to escape the heat wave.

On its website, Roseland Water Park listed several adaptations made to its visitation policy during the coronavirus pandemic such as limited capacity, masking when out of the water, sanitizing stations and more.