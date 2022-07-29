ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The topic of critical race theory has exploded in the public arena, especially in K-12 learning settings. In understanding why so much controversy surrounds the term, the need for discussion presents itself to explain what it is, and what it is not.

As numerous state legislatures are debating bills seeking to ban “critical race theory,” in the classroom, local leaders in the community examine the definition of critical race theory and how the term has been politicized into something that it is not.

Community Leader, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion. The speakers were:

Renee Sutton, attorney in the Southern Tier

Jane Winters, former pastor and chaplain in the Southern Tier

Babatunde Ayanfodun, diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator at Corning Community College, My Brother's Keeper coordinator at Elmira City School District

, diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator at Corning Community College, My Brother’s Keeper coordinator at Elmira City School District Sky Moss, historian and professor at Corning Community College

Full discussion: