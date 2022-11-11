ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The teenage into the younger adult years is when people solidify their identity. For bi-racial teens and younger adults, the process of figuring out where you belong can be even more complex.
In this month’s segment of Roundtable with Rhea younger bi-racial members of the community about their experiences growing up bi-racial and how they have dealt with finding their identity.
Community Leader, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion. The speakers were:
- Noah Gee, 12 years old
- Meya Smith, 12 years old
- Kaitlyn Bell, business owner
- Mia Smith, 15 years old
- Sydney Smith, 23 years old
- Knoxx Brooks, 32 years old
Full Discussion: