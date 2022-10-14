ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It is shown that bi-racial children are prone to experiencing unique challenges, like discrimination, regarding racial self-identification. How do parents navigate these issues, especially white parents, who may not have had to deal with those problems themselves?

In this month’s segment of Roundtable with Rhea, members of the community that are bi-racial as well as white parents of bi-racial children, discuss how families can bridge cultural gaps to build a positive racial identity in kids.

Community Leader, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion. The speakers were: