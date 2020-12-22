RPD officer shot on city’s west side in stable condition, no suspects in custody at this time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was shot in the neck Tuesday morning on the city’s west side, Rochester Police Department officials told News 8.

Rochester police Capt. Mark Mura said the officer responded to a house on the 300 block of Hague Street around 8 a.m. for the report of a man with a gun attempting to get into a house.

“When the officer arrived, immediately upon arrival, he was fired on by the suspect,” Capt. Mura said.

Mura said the officer was struck at least one time in the upper body, and was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital by another officer. Capt. Mura said the officer is in stable condition, adding that he’s lucky to be alert given his injury.

“The officer is alert, awake and speaking with doctors right now,” Capt. Mura said. “Anytime one of our officers is hurt, it’s a stressful situation. We don’t want anyone in our community hurt, especially our officers.”

Capt. Mura said the officer who was struck is a 15-year veteran of the RPD, but he wouldn’t release his name pending family being notified.

The police captain said there were no arrests made at this time, but did say a few people were being questioned.

“We have a few people were questioning right now, but the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Mura said.

Although no suspects are confirmed to be in custody at this time, the police captain said residents of the area should feel safe.

“I would say at this point in time, with the number of law enforcement in the area, that citizens can rest assured they are safe, but if you live or work in the area and you see anything suspicious, give 911 a call and let us know so we can be sure that you’re safe,” Capt. Mura said.

Capt. Mura said Hague Street and the surrounding area is expected to be closed for most of the day as authorities investigate.

